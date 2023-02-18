Jinny on Shuttering of WWE NXT UK & Change to NXT Europe

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE NXT UK star Jinny discussed the shuttering of NXT UK and more. On the closing of NXT UK, she commented (via WrestlingInc.com), “I was injured at that point so I wasn’t actually there when everything happened.” She revealed that she learned about the closure of the brand just after it happened.

However, Jinny thinks the relaunch of the brand as NXT Europe makes sense since not all the talent in NXT UK hailed from the UK. She added, “For me, ‘NXT UK’ should’ve been ‘NXT’ Europe because not everyone is from the U.K. We’re from all over Europe and the U.K. is in Europe as well.” She also believes the rebrand will open the door for many more fans and talents.

NXT Europe is expected to launch later this year.