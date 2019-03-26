wrestling / News
Joan Jett to Perform ‘Bad Reputation’ Live at WrestleMania 35
– WWE has announced some huge news today for WrestleMania 35. Joan Jett will be performing “Bad Reputation” live at the event for Ronda Rousey’s ring entrance. Rousey has used the hit Joan Jett song as her walkout entrance music in both the UFC and the WWE. You can check out WWE’s announcement below.
Rousey will defend her Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WWE confirmed yesterday that the match will headline the show.
WrestleMania 35 is set for April 7 at MetLife Stadium. The event will be held in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
Breaking: @joanjett will perform @WrestleMania @MetLifeStadium Jett will play her hit song “Bad Reputation” as WWE Raw Women’s Champion @RondaRousey makes ring entrance and defends her title in the main event against @WWE Superstars @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/XecQqp624n
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Says “Vindictive” WWE Picked Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Opponent As Way of Punishing Him For TNA
- Big Show Reveals That The Undertaker Once Texted Him a Picture of His Genitals
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)
- Vince Russo Explains What Happened Backstage To Triple H After Kliq Curtain Call, Says Bruce Prichard Wanted To Fire Triple H