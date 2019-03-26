Joan Jett to Perform ‘Bad Reputation’ Live at WrestleMania 35

– WWE has announced some huge news today for WrestleMania 35. Joan Jett will be performing “Bad Reputation” live at the event for Ronda Rousey’s ring entrance. Rousey has used the hit Joan Jett song as her walkout entrance music in both the UFC and the WWE. You can check out WWE’s announcement below.

Rousey will defend her Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WWE confirmed yesterday that the match will headline the show.

WrestleMania 35 is set for April 7 at MetLife Stadium. The event will be held in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.