Jody Threat Lists Her Goals In Impact Wrestling

Jody Threat has a couple of goals for her current run in Impact Wrestling. The Impact Knockout appeared on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz and was asked what her goals in the company are, noting that the Knockouts Championship is among them.

“For me, I kind of think there’s two things I would love to take away from this,” Threat said (per Fightful). “The first, obviously winning the Women’s Championship. That would be awesome, if I could be the Knockouts Champ. But also to walk away a better wrestler. I feel like I came in here as an independent pro wrestler with very little, if any, TV experience. I would love to walk away being seen as someone that is a very good TV wrestler.”

She continued, “I think that this locker room will give me that. It just seems so supportive, and there’s so much good talent in there that it will challenge me and bring me up. So I would say those are my two primary goals. But really it’s just to experience wrestling and love it. I think I’m six months deep at this point with IMPACT, and I’m just so happy. I hope that I get to be happy for the full duration of my contract.”