Joe Doering On Why Fans Should Give Impact a Chance, His World Title Shot At Against All Odds

Joe Doering is set to face Josh Alexander tonight at Against All Odds, and he recently explained why wrestling fans should give the company a look. Doering spoke with Inside the Ropes and talked about his arrival in Impact last year, his match with Alexander tonight and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his arrival in Impact: “I think the timing just turned out to be right. It was time for me to try to grow outside of Japan, try to get into the American market and therefore the world market. And the timing was just right on that. As far as my first year and a half of Impact it’s been great. Been learning a lot and it’s good to hang out with some really good guys and cause a lot of destruction with Violent by Design. So it’s been so far, so good.”

On his match with Alexander tonight: “Well, I think it’s definitely going to be a battle. He’s a great wrestler and a great warrior. He’s going to feel my power in my wrath, so it’s gonna be a a heck of a battle. I’m very confident I can come out on top of that. I’ve already beat him once. So my strength, my power is going to prevail this Friday at Against All Odds against josh, and I will be walking out the new heavyweight champion.”

On why fans should give Impact a chance: “I think the proof is in the pudding, as we say over here. If you watch it, you’re gonna like it. If you’re a wrestling fan you’re gonna like it. Our roster is awesome, period. I mean, check us out, give us a chance. I know there’s a lot of wrestling to watch every week, so I get it. But if you give us a chance, I think you’re gonna like it.”

