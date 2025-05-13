During an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Joe Hendry confirmed that he is in the middle of a contract year with TNA Wrestling, something that was reported last year. Fightful reported last year that Hendry’s contract runs through late 2025.

Joe Hendry said on his contract status, “Who knows what’s gonna happen next. I’m in my contract year right now, it’s a very exciting time.” The TNA World Champion continued, “I’m doing my best to give my best to the performance, give the audience everything else and too enjoy it.”