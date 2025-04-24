Joe Hendry Explains Why Wrestling Is His Favorite Art Form

– During a recent interview with Fightful, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry addressed the challenge of telling stories in-between taped shows, with live shows happening as well. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Joe Hendry: “One of the advantages we have with professional wrestling is that it is so ingrained with who we are as people. For example, my legitimate name is Joe Hendry. That is my name. You can tell stories in a multitude of ways.”

On why wrestling is his favorite art form: “This is why professional wrestling is my favorite art form because you can tell stories in the ring, in your promos, in your vignettes, with your wrestling gear, with your entrance music. So many different ways. For me, it’s a puzzle that needs to be solved. What can you do in your social media, in your interviews in-between, to continue those stories.”