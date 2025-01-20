Joe Hendry Invites John Cena To Appear For TNA Wrestling

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Joe Hendry invited John Cena to face him in TNA Wrestling and claimed that he can hang with Cena on the microphone. Hendry became the TNA World Champion last night at Genesis.

He said: “John Cena. Let’s let it continue. I have done all the things that I thought would be impossible, but in an era where anything can happen, and just before Genesis, Triple H tweeted us, Shawn Michaels tweeted the show, and John Cena posted the TNA logo on his Instagram. What kind of representative would I be for TNA if I didn’t call out John Cena. I already know that everyone in TNA is gunning for me. I’m the champion. That’s the match I want. To invite John Cena to cross the line to TNA Wrestling is the most exciting matchup and it’s my job as champion to bring as many eyeballs to TNA Wrestling as possible. I have all the respect in the world for John Cena. He was the first professional wrestler that I ever spoke to. When I was 15, I couldn’t make a show, my friend went to a meet and greet and said, ‘My friend Joe is a big fan. He couldn’t come, would you call him?’ John held up the meet and greet, phoned me from my friend’s phone, and talked to me for five minutes.’ I feel that’s the story I need to finish, facing John Cena and why not for this championship? I don’t know John Cena. I respect him. He’s on my Mount Rushmore. He’s the greatest. I think he’d be excited about the TNA World Championship.”

When asked if he could do well against Cena on the microphone, he replied: “1000%. I love it. John Cena, when he gets the microphone, he tells the truth. I honestly believe people haven’t seen what I can do on the microphone yet. I feel so comfortable going out there with nothing prepared. John Cena is in the top echelon of talkers ever in this business. If you don’t invite that challenge to try and step up, you’re not challenging yourself. I know how powerful he is on the microphone. I believe I can hang on the microphone with John Cena.“