Joe Hendry Predicts Big Things For Leon Slater, Thinks He’s The Next AJ Styles

In an interview with Wrestle India (via Fightful), Joe Hendry spoke highly of Leon Slater and said that he thinks Slater is going to be the next AJ Styles. Slater took part in Ultimate X last night at TNA Rebellion, narrowly losing to Moose.

Hendry said: “I’m going to give you another dream match, one I’ve already had, but another one that I want to have again, and that is Leon Slater and the reason that’s a dream match for me is because I think he is going to be the next AJ Styles. I think he is going to be the next guy. I think he’s going to win this (TNA World Title) one day and hold it for a long time. I’ve faced him once before. I’d like to face him at least a couple more times. Very excited to see what happens with the trajectory of his career.“