Joe Hendry Says His Matches With AJ Francis Are ‘Big Business’

In an interview with Fightful, Joe Hendry spoke about his rivalry with AJ Francis in TNA Wrestling and said they any time they square off it’s ‘big business’. Their most recent match was on the November 9th episode of Impact, as Francis and KC Navarro faced Hendry and Rhino.

He said: “As much history as there is between myself and AJ Francis, there aren’t many people who I think would be a better challenger than AJ Francis. We can go on all day about his short cuts, we don’t have enough time, but me and him facing each other in the ring is big business.“