Joe Hendry Says He’s ‘Obsessed’ With Improving As a Performer

Joe Hendry says that he’s always looking to improve in an all-around capacity, including his in-ring work. Hendry has competed all across the wrestling world over the last several months, adding appearances at the WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania and AAA TripleMania Regia to his TNA work. He spoke with BCP+ for a new interview and was asked about improving his moveset and in-ring work in context of his doing a rana at TripleMania.

“I mean, I’m always trying to,” Hendry said (per Fightful). “I’ll always prioritize constant improvement in all areas of the game. I’m obsessed with getting better and improving. I think every year that goes by, I think, wow, I’ve just come so far compared to where I was a year ago. I’m really proud of the progress that I’ve made and I just always try to have that student of the game mentality.”

He continued, “So yeah, I’m all about constant improvement in all areas. Being 37, you don’t have the same recovery that you had when you were 21, but I still am able to make consistent progress, moving up in weight in the gym. I feel like, strength wise, like I did a stalling suplex on Moose in Mexico that felt like it was a minute long. I don’t think many people in wrestling could do that. I’ve done some feats of strength I’m really proud of. So yeah, I feel like I’m improving in all areas constantly. I’m never afraid to go back to the drawing board and rebuild.”

Hendry is now chasing the TNA World Championship that he lost to Trick Williams at NXT Battleground.