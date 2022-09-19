Joe Hendry On Signing With Impact, Being Selective About Where He Works, Securing Own Work Visa

Joe Hendry is signed with Impact Wrestling, and he recently weighed in on the decision as well as securing his own work visa after ROH shut down. Hendry spoke with Slam Wrestling for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On signing with Impact: “I absolutely believe that Impact Wrestling has the best TV wrestling product in the game right now. The team they have, their vignettes are just next level, like the creativity, the quality, those vignettes, they look like movies,” Hendry said. “I’m very excited about that company. … I know it sounds obvious, but it’s a pro wrestling show. It feels like it is an authentic wrestling show, where you can just watch, you can lose yourself for a few hours and just enjoy.”

On being selective about where he works: “For me, it’s definitely about the promotion. I like the promotions that … invest heavily in having great footage, having great production, bringing in great talent. It’s just pro wrestling at its best, and it’s that creative freedom. It’s one of those things, I’ll start naming places, but my main promotions at the moment are Discovery Wrestling, Wrestle Carnival, North Wrestling in the UK, they’re kind of the three core ones that I’ve always had my back.”

On his work visa coming up around when ROH shut down: “It really did look like that was it, it was kind of scary, as far as me being able to come over to America was concerned. If anything, I just want people who come across this interview to realize that you can take matters into your own hands. There’s always a way and we found a way to get it done.”

On securing his own visa: “It’s a rare thing for a wrestler to actually do it themselves. I actually paired up with my agent Bill Behrens, he’s one of the best, if not the best agent in the game. I said to him, ‘This is my game plan. This is what I want to do. This is what I’ll have to do to get it done.’ And luckily for me, he was very patient. We’ve got some great lawyers, and we did it ourselves. So I’m really proud of what efforts that myself and Bill have put forward.”

On getting the money for the visa: “It’s a bit of a whirlwind. I have a lot of business projects that I’m working on. I basically work, honestly, I’m not joking when I say my day starts, like, some days start at 6 a.m., and I’ll finish up at the gym at three in the morning. It’s pretty crazy to be running on three, four hours sleep to get this deal done, to get the money together, get the visa done. It’s taken a lot of sacrifice. I really haven’t been doing a lot of socializing. I really haven’t seen family all that much. This has been a huge sacrifice, it’s literally just working multiple jobs.”