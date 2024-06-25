Joe Hendry Responds To Fan Sign At NHL Finals Game

Joe Hendry was referenced by a fan sign at the NHL Finals on Monday, and he took to social media to comment. Game seven of the finals saw the Florida Panthers defeat the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup with Carter Verhaeghe playing a major part in the victory.

A fan sign at the game referenced Hendry’s catchphrase as it read, “Say his name and he appears; I believe in Verhaeghe.” The sign went viral on social media and Hendry retweeted it a couple of times, as you can see below.

Hendry wrote in one tweet:

“I told @ShawnMichaels I could show up anywhere, anytime, any show! Tonight it was the Stanley Cup #StanleyCup”