wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Set to Make His House of Glory Debut in September

July 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 7-9-24 Joe Hendry, TNA Image Credit: WWE

– TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry will be making his House of Glory wrestling debut in September. House of Glory announced that Hendry will be appearing at the upcoming event on Sunday, September 29. You can view the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House of Glory, Joe Hendry, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading