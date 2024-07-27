Joe Hendry Set to Make His House of Glory Debut in September

– TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry will be making his House of Glory wrestling debut in September. House of Glory announced that Hendry will be appearing at the upcoming event on Sunday, September 29. You can view the announcement below:

🔥BREAKING🔥 Say his name and he appears! The red hot Joe Hendry makes his HOG debut Sunday, September 29th! @joehendry Tickets Available NOW ⬇️https://t.co/UQhvd5JNLe pic.twitter.com/vMxvJoSapg — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) July 27, 2024