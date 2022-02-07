wrestling / News
Joe Keys Announced For TERMINUS II
February 7, 2022 | Posted by
TERMINUS has announced that Joe Keys will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Keys was a part of the debut event, teaming with Dante Caballero in a win over Fred Yehi and Tracy Williams.
The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Dante Caballero, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
Watch live on @FiteTVhttps://t.co/MFXmZzAB2Bhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/j2t6CmIX6H
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jacques Rougeau Having Issues With the Backstage Pranks of the British Bulldogs
- Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Star He’d Face If He Came Out Of Retirement
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)