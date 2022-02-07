Joe Keys Announced For TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced that Joe Keys will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Keys was a part of the debut event, teaming with Dante Caballero in a win over Fred Yehi and Tracy Williams.

The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Dante Caballero, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.