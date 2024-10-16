Joe Koff’s Obituary Released, Services Announced For Sunday

The obituary for former ROH COO Joe Koff has been published, announcing that services will take place on Sunday. As reported on Tuesday, Koff passed away at the age of 73. Koff’s obituary was published on Legacy.com and reads as follows:

Joseph Koff Obituary

Joe Koff, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at the age of 73. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather (Poppa), mentor and quite the mensch. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynne Koff (nee Gilbert); loving sons, Benjamin (Erika) Koff, and Zachary (Paige) Koff; and adoring grandchildren, Zoe Koff, Yael Koff, Noa Koff, Naomi Koff, and Ivy Koff; and sister, Barbara Perlmutter. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Dr. Jacob Koff and Natalie Koff.

Services at Sol Levinson’s Chapel, 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, Maryland 21208, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 2:30 pm. Interment to be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown, Maryland. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation. Please refer to Sol Levinson’s website for shiva details.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.