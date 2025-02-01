Joey Janela Explains Altercation With Dylan Bostic

Dylan Bostic posted a video on social media recently showing him confronting Joey Janela at a fan signing following the GCW show in Indianapolis on Friday. The video shows Bostic flipping over Janela’s table, prompting Janela to toss the table at Bostic. The two then brawled a bit before various GCW talent got involved.

Janela took to social media to note that the incident was rooted in Bostic’s past comments about his AEW experience following the death of Brodie Lee and that he (Janela) may have torn a bicep during his GCW match earlier that night. Janela also noted in another post that he won’t be pressing charges.

“The first shot went behind my neck and the second didn’t connect, I wrestled him to the floor and put him in a clench and could’ve choked him 100% out but they were beating him like a sack of potato’s. He kept saying “we’re good, we’re good” then he was carried out like a baby with 4 different footprints on this face. This is the last I speak of this shit because it was fucking embarrassing” “Gonna nip this in the butt there’s a Video circulating of me getting ambushed at my table while I was meeting fans after the show tonight, it stems from him airing his grievances about his experience doing AEW extra work the day after brodie lee’s death that a lot of us were very upset about. I took to twitter because I thought it was disgusting and we went back and forth. Tonight 4 years later he flipped me and Megan’s gimmick table over, to confront me and we got into a scuffle, which resulted in the GCW crew thinking I was getting attacked by a deranged fan & Megan thinking it was some weird Joey janela skit. For someone that claims to have boxing training amazingly not one punch landed, and he was eventually carried out like a crying baby by Calvin Tankman. Sorry to all the fans that had to witness that it was an extremely embarrassing situation & sorry to all the Indianapolis crew that wanted to put on a great weekend of independent wrestling for the city. Sorry if I contributed to any of the unneeded drama.”

