Various News: Joey Janela Responds To Penelope Ford’s Attack, The XFL Timeline, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Take A Hike
– After Penelope Ford gave him a low blow on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Joey Janela had an exchange with her and Kip Sabian on Twitter. Highlights include Janela telling Ford that his penis got her a job in AEW.
Hey @thePenelopeFord if you wanted to touch my penis again all you had to do was ask…. #AEWDynamite
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 2, 2020
I’m surprised I could even find it.
Now @TheKipSabian’s is sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Much easier to place. https://t.co/zTeiu1oJ7c
— Penelope Ford (@thePenelopeFord) January 2, 2020
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) January 2, 2020
Hey now calm down Tammy, this penis got you a contract…. https://t.co/7WZ5vhy1Md
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 2, 2020
Hey champ, Kip here.
Sorry but Penelope can’t make it to the phone right now, her hands are full (So is her mouth if we’re being honest) 😬
Hope your mums making you something nice for dinner (remember to eat your vegetables) https://t.co/ipwJ9kGPuz
— Penelope Ford (@thePenelopeFord) January 2, 2020
Too much information Kipperoo, you must be pretty bored because You and I know she isn’t very good at that… Maybe you don’t know because you’ve only had sex with 2 girls in your entire life….. https://t.co/89Cpo7tKki
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 2, 2020
Ooooh i’m uncomfortable
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) January 2, 2020
Damn, cooking for your woman can really be misconstrued by a load of perverts eh @thePenelopeFord? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f9DTWrn94y
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) January 3, 2020
– The XFL has released a new video looking at the timeline of the group.
– And Brie Bella has posted a new video of herself, Daniel Bryan and their daughter Birdie enjoying a nice nature hike.
