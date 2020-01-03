wrestling / News

Various News: Joey Janela Responds To Penelope Ford’s Attack, The XFL Timeline, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Take A Hike

January 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fyter Fest Joey Janela

– After Penelope Ford gave him a low blow on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Joey Janela had an exchange with her and Kip Sabian on Twitter. Highlights include Janela telling Ford that his penis got her a job in AEW.

– The XFL has released a new video looking at the timeline of the group.

– And Brie Bella has posted a new video of herself, Daniel Bryan and their daughter Birdie enjoying a nice nature hike.

