Joey Janela Says He Has Undergone Surgery For Bicep Tear

Joey Janela has revealed that he underwent surgery to repair a bicep tear after it got worse over the weekend. As noted, Janela had revealed that he was working through a bicep tear and was hoping to work through it until WrestleMania weekend. However, he posted to Twitter on Monday to note that things got worse after his match with Atticus Cogar at night one of the Jersey J-Cup.

Janela wrote:

“I’ve been going hard for the past 6 years nonstop, no major injuries since my knee besides a few hiccups, but that streak has finally come to an unexpected end as I had major surgery today after the complete Decimation of my dominant arm.

Worst part is Coming to grasp some facts that unfortunately some major plans in my life & career will have to come to a halt but no one works harder when these situations happen.

Thanks to @wcwcrowbar again as always, as he not only will rehab me again in no time but also helped me arrange surgery. He’s one of the very best dudes in a business full of weirdos, in the coming months I’ll be putting out lots of merch and different Ways to make income so I can completely 100% dedicate myself to rehab so id appreciate all the support.

Thanks everyone I’ll see you soon, especially @Atticus_Cogar

#comingsoon”