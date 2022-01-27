Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorada Set For GCW Believe Me

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will take on Mascara Dorada, the former Gran Metallik, at GCW Believe Me. The event happens in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 19. The card also includes a match between Matt Tremont and Hoodfoot, as well as the return of John Wayne Murdoch. It’s one of several events from that February F#$%ERY weekend, a joint effort from GCW, JCW and H20.

GCW is teaming up with our friends from @JerseyCW and @H2OWRESTLING on Feb 19/20 for a weekend of F#$%ERY at the Showboat in AC!

2/19 – Believe Me:https://t.co/2AHJcYBhEO

2/20 – Don't Tell Me What To Do:https://t.co/YizkgTm0qU

Discount Hotel Link:https://t.co/ruZHlMIpdn pic.twitter.com/D8GM9ejCmv

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 26, 2022