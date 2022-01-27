wrestling / News

Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorada Set For GCW Believe Me

January 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Believe Me Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will take on Mascara Dorada, the former Gran Metallik, at GCW Believe Me. The event happens in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 19. The card also includes a match between Matt Tremont and Hoodfoot, as well as the return of John Wayne Murdoch. It’s one of several events from that February F#$%ERY weekend, a joint effort from GCW, JCW and H20.

