John Cena Appears At Academy Awards In Streaker Bit, Gives Best Costume Award
John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to the famous streaker moment at the 96th annual Academy Awards. Sunday’s ceremony saw Kimmel note that it was the fiftieth anniversary of the moment when David Niven had a streaker run behind him at the 46th annual Academy Awards. He asked if the audience could imagine that happening today and after a pause, repeated himself.
Cena then appeared from the wings and said that he didn’t want to do the bet. When Kimmel argued that Cena wrestles naked, he said “I wrestle in Jorts!” Kimmel said that was worse.
Cena eventually came out with a big envelope covering his waist area and the nominees were named. When the camera came back, Cena had a toga-like outfit on and announced Holly Waddington of Poor Things as the winner.
Sadly, there were no “You Can’t See Me” jokes.
