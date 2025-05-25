wrestling / News

John Cena and Cody Rhodes Get Involved In World Heavyweight Title Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Jey Uso defeated Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event after interference from both John Cena and the returning Cody Rhodes. Cena came out to stop Uso from pinning Paul after a splash. However, Cody Rhodes made his surprise return and attacked Cena, then hitting him with a Cross Rhodes. Paul attempted to take advantage of the situation and hit Uso with brass knuckles, but he got hit with another spear and Uso Splash to give Jey the win.

After the match, Rhodes challenged Paul and Cena to a tag match against himself and Uso at Money in the Bank.

Uso is in the middle of his first reign as World Heavyweight champion. He won the belt at Wrestlemania and has held it for 35 days.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading