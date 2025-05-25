John Cena and Cody Rhodes Get Involved In World Heavyweight Title Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Jey Uso defeated Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event after interference from both John Cena and the returning Cody Rhodes. Cena came out to stop Uso from pinning Paul after a splash. However, Cody Rhodes made his surprise return and attacked Cena, then hitting him with a Cross Rhodes. Paul attempted to take advantage of the situation and hit Uso with brass knuckles, but he got hit with another spear and Uso Splash to give Jey the win.

After the match, Rhodes challenged Paul and Cena to a tag match against himself and Uso at Money in the Bank.

Uso is in the middle of his first reign as World Heavyweight champion. He won the belt at Wrestlemania and has held it for 35 days.

TAMPA is YEET CITY! 🙌🙌🙌 JEY USO defends his WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP against LOGAN PAUL RIGHT NOW at #SNME pic.twitter.com/GyMUunrirH — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

LOGAN PAUL wants nothing more than to call himself WORLD CHAMPION and he clearly came prepared tonight! 😤😤😤 Can he leave #SNME as World Heavyweight Champion or will Jey Uso YEET those dreams away? pic.twitter.com/EnpVHVnkdk — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025