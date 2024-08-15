John Cena Has Been Mentally Preparing For Retirement For ‘A Long Time’

John Cena says that he’s had retirement on his mind for quite a while. Cena is going on his retirement tour next year, and he spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at the premiere of Jackpot! about how he is preparing mentally for ending his career.

“It’s something I’ve been preparing for for a long time,” Cena said (per Fightful). “If you backtrack interviews, I started talking about that in maybe 2019. I’m ready for it. Now is the perfect time to do it.”

He continued, “I have a little bit of time in 2025 and the WWE has been awesome in working with schedules. They thought it was a great idea. They kind of ran with the idea. We expanded it to a year. 36 dates. I feel great. It’s a happy thing. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel because I don’t believe in that, but I’m going to approach it with an upbeat attitude.”

Cena is set to compete at several WWE shows next year including the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41.