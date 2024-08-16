wrestling / News

John Cena Picks The Most Impressive Insult From a WWE Audience

August 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWe

In an interview with Jake’s Takes (via Fightful), John Cena spoke about being insulted by WWE crowds and picked the most impressive that’s been used against him.

He said: “Oh I always remember the crowd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in ECW One Night Stand continuously throwing my t-shirt back at me. So I basically had to face Rob Van Dam for the WWE Championship that night. But my first match was with my own t-shirt and the ECW crowd. That’s definitely a wonderful insult that I remember and I mean you don’t realize the weight of that like, like someone’s saying I don’t want a free shirt with your face on it at an event where we go by shirts.

