John Cena Picks The Most Impressive Insult From a WWE Audience

In an interview with Jake’s Takes (via Fightful), John Cena spoke about being insulted by WWE crowds and picked the most impressive that’s been used against him.

He said: “Oh I always remember the crowd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in ECW One Night Stand continuously throwing my t-shirt back at me. So I basically had to face Rob Van Dam for the WWE Championship that night. But my first match was with my own t-shirt and the ECW crowd. That’s definitely a wonderful insult that I remember and I mean you don’t realize the weight of that like, like someone’s saying I don’t want a free shirt with your face on it at an event where we go by shirts.“