John Cena Reflects On Decision To Retire, ‘No Way’ He Returns After

John Cena recently opened up about his decision to retire at the end of his current WWE run and says there’s no way he’ll come back after. Cena is currently in the middle of his retirement tour that will conclude at the end of his year, and he spoke with Good Morning America about his reason for retiring and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being committed to his retirement: “You intrinsically know when your instinct says I’m a step slower and it’s then just a battle of how long do I fight those red flags before it could be counterproductive. I still look good, I still feel good, I still feel like I can perform at a WWE level, but I also think it’s time for me to step aside and let the young talent step forward. I think nobody thought I was serious and now that we’re halfway through and people really understand that my last match is in December and it is time for me to move on, the audiences have been electric, like the programming has been riveting.”

On if there’s any chance that he would come back once he retires: “There’s no way. I don’t want to speak in absolutes because I don’t want to close any opportunity but I made a promise to the fans who have allowed me to be here for a quarter of a century… I wouldn’t want to disrespect them like that.”