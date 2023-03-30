John Cena On Why He Doesn’t Share A Lot On Social Media

In an interview with Whiskey Ginger (via Wrestling Inc), John Cena spoke about why he doesn’t share a lot of personal information on his social media. Cena regularly posts inspirational messages on Twitter and shares random photos on Instagram without context.

He said: “I believe that people have to earn the right to hear your story,” Cena said. “I am just not an advocate of turning the camera around in my own life. I have a wonderful circle of people I love that d*** know everything about me and they love me back and we’ve earned that respect. Each platform I use uniquely, differently. I use Twitter differently than Facebook, I use Instagram differently than TikTok, and all four sometimes send a certain message in unison.“