John Cena Given Special Plaque By Riyadh Season Following Final Saudi Arabia Match
As previously reported, John Cena defeated CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship. It was his final match in Saudi Arabia. Because of this, Riyadh Season gave Cena a special plaque over the weekend.
Cena has fifteen appearances left on his retirement tour. He is scheduled to defend the title against Cody Rhodes at Summerslam on August 2-3.
#موسم_الرياض يقدّم درع خاص للمصارع العالمي جون سينا في عامه الأخير بعالم المصارعة 🇸🇦❤️
In honor of his final year in the ring, #RiyadhSeason presented a special plaque to wrestling legend John Cena 🇸🇦❤️#WWENOC#BigTime pic.twitter.com/B6GhZwPRqh
— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 29, 2025
