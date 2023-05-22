wrestling / News
John Cena Praises Roman Reign’s Growth As a Performer, Fan Reactions To Reigns Changing
John Cena appreciates how much Roman Reigns has grown as a performer over the years, as he noted in a recent interview. During his appearance on Not Sam Wrestling, Cena talked about how far Reigns has come from his rocky babyface era. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On Reigns’ growth as a performer since the days of ‘suffering succotash’: “Fast forward to [now] where he doesn’t have to say a f**king word. That’s a man who knows who he is, period. Is he a different human being? Yes… He’s such a nuanced performer,. He’s a film performer in live entertainment.”
On Reigns no longer being polarizing the way he was when he was a babyface: “He’s really good. And when you took away that thing that I built ‘The company’s pushing this guy, go against him just to do the thing!’ ‘But he’s really good!’ ‘Nah, forget it, it’s gonna be chaos, we run the asylum.’ I love that but it doesn’t help someone like Roman find confidence.”
