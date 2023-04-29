– WWE Superstar and actor John Cena will be appearing live and in-person for a special conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz for a ticketed, live taping of Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. The event is being held at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, and tickets are now available for event RIGHT HERE.

Cena will be promoting the release of his new movie, Fast X, the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, where he starts opposite Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, and more. Here’s a full description of the upcoming event:

John Cena in Conversation with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz: Fast X Join beloved actor and WWE star John Cena on Fast X, the tenth installment and closing chapter of the epic Fast & Furious saga, with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz for a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Continuing the story of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family as they face of a terrifying, familiar foe, Fast X darts from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, from Portugal to Antarctica — anchored by the series’ trademark jaw-dropping, action-packed driving and an all-star ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Hear Cena discuss the long-running franchise, what’s made it so enduring, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

Fast X races into theaters on May 19. It will be the first of a two-part final chapter of The Fast Saga, with Part 2 slated for a 2025 release.