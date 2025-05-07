wrestling / News
John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance on Inside the NBA to Promote Peacemaker
May 7, 2025 | Posted by
John Cena made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of Inside the NBA to promote season two of Peacemaker. Hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley were talking about the show, attempting to try on the helmet, when Cena arrived. Later on, Shaq pinned Barkley.
The new season arrives on August 21.
"OH MY GOD, JOHN CENA'S IN THE HOUSE!" 😳
Peacemaker himself surprised the Fellas on Inside tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kf1L1u3CLg
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025
SHAQ & CHUCK WRESTLING MATCH 🚨
The Fellas felt inspired with John Cena in the building 😂 pic.twitter.com/Op64GpVzXq
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025
