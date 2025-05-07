John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance on Inside the NBA to Promote Peacemaker

May 7, 2025 | Posted by

John Cena made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of Inside the NBA to promote season two of Peacemaker. Hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley were talking about the show, attempting to try on the helmet, when Cena arrived. Later on, Shaq pinned Barkley.

The new season arrives on August 21.

"OH MY GOD, JOHN CENA'S IN THE HOUSE!" 😳 Peacemaker himself surprised the Fellas on Inside tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kf1L1u3CLg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025