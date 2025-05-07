wrestling / News

John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance on Inside the NBA to Promote Peacemaker

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Peacemaker Image Credit: Katie Yu/ HBO Max

John Cena made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of Inside the NBA to promote season two of Peacemaker. Hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley were talking about the show, attempting to try on the helmet, when Cena arrived. Later on, Shaq pinned Barkley.

The new season arrives on August 21.

