John Cena vs. Ron Killings Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ron Killings WWE Smackdown 6-13-25 Image Credit: WWE

John Cena will battle Ron Killings on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday’s show that Killings, who attacked Cena to start the show, will face his former idol on next week’s episode.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

