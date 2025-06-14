wrestling / News
John Cena vs. Ron Killings Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
John Cena will battle Ron Killings on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday’s show that Killings, who attacked Cena to start the show, will face his former idol on next week’s episode.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network.
"The truth hurts!"@RonKillings attacked @johncena AGAIN!! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MlNiFX7kEp
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2025
RUN IT BACK!
We're getting @RonKillings vs. @johncena next week 👏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yoztFSBtab
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2025