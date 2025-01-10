John Skyler Says Good Hands Are Overdue a TNA Tag Team Title Shot

John Skyler wants himself and Jason Hotch to get a TNA Tag Team Championship Match, saying they’re “overdue” a shot at the titles. Skyler, who has signed a new deal with TNA, spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and was asked about a potential match between the Good Hands and the Hardys, who are the current champions.

“We’ve got a great tag team division right now, both on the men’s side and the women’s side,” Skyler said. “Being a kid that grew up in South Carolina, undersized, as a big pro wrestling fan, of course, I’m going to say the Hardy Boyz. Well, I guess they’re not boys anymore. I guess they’re just the Hardys.”

He continued, “But, you know, and solely because they’re the Tag Team Champions right now, and I think you know whether it’s the Hardys or whether it’s the Rascalz coming out of Genesis as the Tag Team Champions, I think me and Jason Hotch are definitely overdue for a tag team title shot. I mean, we’ve had, I think, one or two before, and I think we proved that we belong in that picture. I think it’s about time that people stop sleeping on the two of us. So whoever the Tag Team Champions are there’s your answer [of who he wants to wrestle].”

The Hardys will defend the titles against The Rascalz at TNA Genesis on January 19th.