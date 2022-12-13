John Skyler Sees Winning the X-Division Title as Validation

– During a recent interview with The Angle Podcast, Impact Wrestling talent John Skyler discussed his goal of wanting to become the X-Division Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Skyler on seeing himself as X-Division champion: “I’ve always seen myself as an X-Division Champion, hopefully in the future. I just listed several legends in TNA history that were X-Division Champions. I love tag team wrestling as well. I’ve always been a big fan of tag team wrestling, so I could see myself maybe finding a tag team partner and working towards a tag team title goal. I think so much of guys like the Motor City Machine Guns and then countless other tag teams as well, [like] Heath and Rhino. With the influx of talent coming from New Japan, like Aussie Open, there are so many guys that I would love the opportunity to work with in a tag team setting as well because tag team wrestling is just so exciting right now.”

On what winning the title would mean to him: “Validation, for one, would be it for me, whether it’s X-Division Champion, Digital Media Champion, tag team champion, or IMPACT Heavyweight Champion. It would be instant validation for me and my career. Let’s face it, over 15 years, there’s been a lot of trials and tribulations, lot of ups and downs, a lot of, ‘Do I really wanna do it? Do you want to continue to scratch and claw? When you see all your friends become successful and make a lot of money, you often wonder. You sit back and you go, ‘Is it gonna happen for me?’ I think, if I were to hold gold in IMPACT Wrestling, I think I could finally sit back and not necessarily smell the roses, but look back at my 15 year and go, ‘You know what, I did it.’ So being a champion obviously means a lot to me. Nobody who gets into wrestling because they wanna be a loser, and I’m no different. I want to be a champion. It might be cliche, but once you are in that lineage of champions, you’re kind of forever immortalized. That’s something that, maybe when I broke in in 2008, I didn’t see that happening for me then. But now that I’m a part of IMPACT Wrestling, it’s an easily attainable goal.”