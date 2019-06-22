John Skyler Discusses Getting to Team With Jushin Liger Next Month, PWX Building a Working Relationship With NJPW

– The Post and Courier recently spoke to independent wrestler John Skyler, who discussed teaming with Jushin Liger and more. Below are some highlights. Skyler will be teaming with Liger at the upcoming Premiere Wrestling Xperience event on July 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Skyler on getting to team up with Jushin Liger: “For me, July 7th marks a moment that, I’ll be honest, I never thought would happen. I’d ask myself what could have been if I would have been able to step into the ring just one time with Liger, and hear that iconic music, and just share the same canvas as him. But now I know, and firmly believe, that in 2019, especially in professional wrestling, anything is possible. While I won’t be his adversary, I will be arguably in a more important role as one of his tag-team partners, and it’ll be the last time Liger performs in the Carolinas. It’s a bookend on an incredible, legendary career. I’m privileged almost to tears to just be a small part of it. I just hope I don’t let anyone down. PWX and New Japan Pro Wrestling have been working on building a healthy working relationship for the past several months, and with that July 7th will be the biggest show in PWX history. The words ‘history making’ get tossed around a lot, but I think that’s the only way to describe this show.”

John Skyler on how big a moment and opportunity this is for him: “Performing in the Township Auditorium with the WWE NXT brand, in my hometown, the same building where I watched wrestling as a kid, performing in the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City with Ring of Honor, competing earlier this year with New Japan Pro Wrestling on their American New Beginning Tour, wrestling on the Monday Night RAW the day after WrestleMania last year, stepping in the ring, and holding my own, with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Juice Robinson, Cedric Alexander, Zack Sabre Jr., and some of the other very best wrestlers in the world, and now an opportunity to team with one of wrestling’s all-time greats. This match easily ranks right up there at the top, an incredible opportunity to tag with a legend whose work will stand the test of time.”