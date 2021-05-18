Johnny Gargano Discusses How Large Audiences Will React to His Heel Turn & The Way

– Fightful recently interviewed NXT Superstar and North American champion Johnny Gargano of The Way ahead of tonight’s edition of NXT. Gargano defends the North American title tonight against Bronson Reed in a Steel Cage Match. During the interview, Gargano discussed his recent heel turn and how large audiences will respond to that and his stable The Way. Below are some highlights.

Johnny Gargano on his recent heel turn and change in his character: “I loved it. I couldn’t wait for it. I felt like I was stagnant for a little bit. If you do anything for so long, you get bored after a while. I felt like there was another side of me that I hadn’t had a chance to show yet and I was keeping it inside. People don’t remember that I was a heel on the Indies forever. That was the main thing I did. To have this underdog babyface role was new for me. I love the challenge. People see me as the underdog babyface and I want to be like, ‘if you think that’s all I am, you haven’t seen anything yet. I’m going to turn that upside down, inside out, and create something new.’ I remember when this was being talked about, I wrote a document saying ‘this is what I will dress as, this is what the music will sound like, here’s different stories we can do.’ I had this long e-mail that I sent to Hunter and the writers. I couldn’t wait to have this different incarnation of me and show the world this side of me. I’m having the time of my life doing it.

Gargano on how things might change when live fans return to WWE and how a large audience will react to The Way: “In my mind, this current era of pro wrestling, I believe the things that are really going to hold up are the backstage vignettes and the skits because they aren’t reliant on a crowd reaction. People are going to go back and watch these skits and Christmas segments and be like, ‘This still holds up. It’s good stuff.’ I do believe things might change a little, but in front of a very big crowd, I still haven’t been a heel in front of a large audience. That hasn’t happened yet. The Way has not been in front of a large audience yet. I’m very curious to see the reaction that we all get. Yes, we are very entertaining, especially together. That is what we set out to do; to be different. I look at the landscape of everything and people need a smile on their face and need entertainment now more than ever. I wanted to be the person who did them that.”