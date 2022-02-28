Johnny Gargano Explains His Hiatus, Says He’s Available For Appearances

In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano explained why he decided to become a free agent and noted that he is available for appearances and more.

He wrote: “I wanted to be a free agent at this time for a few reasons: 1) Candice & Quill 2) The freedom to selectively pick and choose the things I want to do for a bit. That said.. here’s my contact for potential appearances, business inquiries, etc. [email protected] My puplicist/manager is ready to promptly respond to your emails. Thank you.”

Gargano left WWE on December 10, 2021 after an extension on his contract expired.

