wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Explains His Hiatus, Says He’s Available For Appearances
In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano explained why he decided to become a free agent and noted that he is available for appearances and more.
He wrote: “I wanted to be a free agent at this time for a few reasons: 1) Candice & Quill 2) The freedom to selectively pick and choose the things I want to do for a bit. That said.. here’s my contact for potential appearances, business inquiries, etc. [email protected] My puplicist/manager is ready to promptly respond to your emails. Thank you.”
Gargano left WWE on December 10, 2021 after an extension on his contract expired.
I wanted to be a free agent at this time for a few reasons: 1) Candice & Quill 2) The freedom to selectively pick and choose the things I want to do for a bit.
That said.. here's my contact for potential appearances, business inquiries, etc.
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 28, 2022
My puplicist/manager is ready to promptly respond to your emails. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ewQ6OmvJpZ
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Last Week’s WWE SmackDown, New Day Edict, WM Match Hype
- Backstage Production Notes for Last Week’s WWE Raw, Limited Crew Due to Saudi Arabia Trip
- Rene Dupree Says Zach Gowen’s Chair Spot With Brock Lesnar Was ‘Punishment’ From WWE
- Matt Hardy Reveals Unused Angle WWE Pitched That Made Him Uncomfortable