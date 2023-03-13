Johnny Gargano On His Main Roster Run So Far, Says It’s ‘All About Patience’

Johnny Gargano weighed in on his run on the WWE main roster thus far, noting that he’s making the most out of his opportunity and that it’s about putting in the time. Gargano was on Busted Open Radio and talked about how he’s currently building up recognition with new markets and fans. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the creative that he’s gotten on the main roster thus far: “You know how things go, man. You make the most out of the time you’re given, you make the most out of your opportunities. I feel like I had a huge opportunity in the Elimination Chamber match, and I feel like I showed out in that one. I feel like I was able to get in there with a guy that I feel is probably the standard-bearer on our industry right now, Seth Rollins. I think he’s the tippy-top of the mountain, he’s where I want to be, and I hung toe to toe with him, and I showed the world that I can hang with him. So it’s one of those things where it’s all about time, it’s all about patience.”

On fans wanting to see him do more: “I know a lot of people don’t want to be patient, they want it now. They want me to go out there and have 30-minute matches, 25-minute matches, do my TakeOver thing. It takes time, it takes equity. It takes getting this other audience that maybe doesn’t know about me, the casual fans we talk about all the time, in these buildings that, quite frankly, I haven’t been in before. A lot of these markets, I’ve never wrestled in, and they’re seeing me for the very first time. This whole past six months, I’ve wrestled in so many markets I’ve never been in before because… [in] NXT, they did the main markets, they did the hardcore wrestling towns. I do feel like it’s just time, it’s equity. As you know, it’s putting your time in, making the most out of the time you’re given, and that’s all you can do.”