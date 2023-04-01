wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Submits Grayson Waller to Win Lights Out Match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
– Johnny Gargano got some payback against Grayson Waller in their Lights Out Match at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event. Gargano won the match via submission. Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae even got involved during the match, hitting Waller with the kendo stick.
After the match, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae reunited with their former The Way teammates, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, and they celebrated the win together. Indi Hartwell had won the NXT Women’s Title earlier in the night.
You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage of today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event RIGHT HERE.
This one is BEYOND personal ❤️@JohnnyGargano@CandiceLeRae#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/NA8JgWEgR6
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
OUCH! 🤕@JohnnyGargano @GraysonWWE #StandandDeliverpic.twitter.com/04gc72c05B
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
Pulling out all the stops 😫@JohnnyGargano @GraysonWWE #StandandDeliverpic.twitter.com/mIgKuaW9Nu
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
GO OFF QUEEN! 👸👸👸@CandiceLeRae #NXTStandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/sSCw518RGq
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
All the feels 💕@JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell #StandandDeliverpic.twitter.com/1SA7m52y5B
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
THIS IS THE WAY 😭❤️@JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell #NXTStandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/3MCh5MtDND
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
OMG @GraysonWWE 😱😱😱#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/GpPUPbzfZu
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
OMG @GraysonWWE 😱😱😱#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/GpPUPbzfZu
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
What a moment 🥹#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/jofRvsgjXt
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
That match was WILD.@JohnnyGargano beats @GraysonWWE at #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/LWgXJh5EiE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Goldberg Being ‘Interesting for AEW,’ Says It Won’t Happen in ROH
- Gisele Shaw Says Rick Steiner Threw Transphobic Comments At Her At WrestleCon This Weekend
- Tony Khan Gives Update On Dante Martin After ROH Supercard of Honor Injury
- Details On How WWE Officials Feel About Dominik Mysterio Headed Into Wrestlemania