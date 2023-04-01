wrestling / News

Johnny Gargano Submits Grayson Waller to Win Lights Out Match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Johnny Gargano got some payback against Grayson Waller in their Lights Out Match at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event. Gargano won the match via submission. Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae even got involved during the match, hitting Waller with the kendo stick.

After the match, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae reunited with their former The Way teammates, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, and they celebrated the win together. Indi Hartwell had won the NXT Women’s Title earlier in the night.

