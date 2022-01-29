Johnny Knoxville Is Confident Going Into Royal Rumble, Recalls Jackass Co-Stars’ WWE Appearance

Johnny Knoxville is competing in the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and he’s not worried about his competition at all. Knoxville spoke with The Wrap promoting the Rumble and his new film Jackass Forever, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his expectations for the match: “I’ve seen these so-called ‘superstars.’ They don’t impress me. I’m gonna fly them all out of the ring like paper airplanes. I’ve been flippin’ truck tires over my fence. They’re about the size of Brock Lesnar.”

On if he’s asked previous WWE guests Steve-O and Chris Pontius for advice: “I haven’t asked them a single thing! I’m not taking advice from those two after they got destroyed by Umaga. It was hilarious, though. Umaga did his finish to Steve-O, and he just gets up and starts giggling. So Umaga gets back in there, and it’s just slam after slam after slam. He got a concussion from all that, but he’s very happy with the footage.”