Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello and welcome! A very good evening to you all. After a number of taped shows (and a particularly lacklustre episode last week), we are back with a LIVE edition of Collision this week, which always helps liven up the proceedings. By all intents and purposes, it’s a pretty decent card to boot to – FTR vs RUSH & Dralistico has me salivating, and Ricochet vs Lio Rush is bound to deliver all the high-flying prowess we can wish for. Also MxM Collection vs The Outrunners has the potential to be a HOOT. Yes, a HOOT I SAY!

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Venue: Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We start off the show with a recap of Dynamite, and the heinous attack on Chuck Taylor from the BCC. We see exlusive footage after Dynamite has gone off the air, with Taylor being wheeled backstage on a stretcher. OC gets in the face of Garcia, saying he told them all what would happen. OC says he will take care of it this Wednesday.

We are LIVE and Tony Schiavone tells us that Chuck Taylor is still recuperating in the hospital after the attack on Dynamite. But first, Jay White heads to the ring for our opening contest.

Jay White (w/ Juice Robinson) vs Shane Taylor (w/ Lee Moriarty)

White gets muscled into the corner, and chopped by Taylor. White avoids a strike in the corner and slaps on a side headlock. Chop block by White, dropkick to the knee, and a few chops to keep Taylor down. Moriarty distracts, allowing Taylor to regain control, choking Jay out on the bottom rope. A leg drop across the apron follows. White tries to mount a comeback but it doesn’t go anywhere. White tries a crossbody, Taylor catches him and slams him down for a 2 count.

Scoop slam by Taylor, White comes back with forearms and a kick to the knee. Taylor is beaten down to a knee, White tries a sunset flip but can’t get him over. Taylor misses a seated splash though. Clothesline in the corner from White, and a dragon screw legwhip. Taylor tries a kick, White catches it and hits a kneebar stunner. DDT gets a 2 for Jay White. He looks for a uranage, Taylor shrugs him off and gets one of his own. 1, 2, White kicks out. Flatliner from White, and now he looks for a German…Taylor elbows out of it though. Saito suplex instead! Running uppercut in the corner, and now White hits the uranage. 1, 2, no. Moriarty up on the apron again, Juice takes him out though. Running knee lift by Taylor on White, but his leg has been worked over and he can’t capitalize. White slips out of a package piledriver and connects with the Blade Runner! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Jay White



Time: 9:42



Rating: *** – Decent opener, with Taylor playing to his strengths and using his size in the early goings. Obvious result, but White needed a good win like this so no complaints.



Jay White on the mic says Adam Page is still hell bent on coming after him. Despite how good Hangman is supposed to be, White has always been ahead of him throughout their careers. Page better be rehabbing that knee, planning and scheming. But Hangman better not miss, because otherwise it will cost him. White says he’ll give him one last chance at redemption. Hangman vs Switchblade at Full Gear, one more time. Guns up!

*Lexy Nair is with Ricochet backstage, while he preps for Lio Rush. She wants to ask about MVP though. Ricochet says yeah he has history with MVP. Ricochet came to AEW to do his own thing. Lio Rush rocks up and says he’s not the only one here with something to prove. Rush got a card too, Ricochet ain’t special. Lio says don’t overlook him – Ricochet may be racking up wins, but he won’t be getting that title shot if he can’t beat Lio tonight.