Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Dynamite

Date: July 10, 2024

Location: Calgary Stampede Grounds, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

It’s a big night here as we have the Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals for both the men and the women, which will give us two major All In matches. Other than that, Chris Jericho is facing Samoa Joe in a street fight. Finally, we have two weeks to go before Blood & Guts and the match could use some more build. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of MJF’s explanation for turning on Daniel Garcia last week. Basically he doesn’t like that the fans turned their backs on him and is going to hurt everyone the fans love. That fits him well and makes sense.