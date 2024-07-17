Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Michael Ornelas speaks to something I know nothing about – his FATHER – and reviews SHONEY’S! Check out Fine Dining Podcast now!

I’m back, y’all! Did you miss me? Yeah, yeah, I know.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

In typical AEW fashion, we are startin Hotter and Readier than Little Caesar’s.

International Championship

Will Ospreay vs MJF

The bell rings, and MJF leaves the ring to do some crowd work, ripping signs and talking shit. He comes back in and ducks a lockup to strut in the face of Will. Lockup! Will with a side headlock, they run the ropes, Will launches himself into a trip, they trade some moves, MJF stays with the heat, they hit a stalemate and although Will looked good here, MJF played his part well. MJF backs up into the ropes to prevent an attack. Lockup again, but MJF claims Will pulled his hair. Another lockup, he calls for the hair again, then ushes Will into the ropes. Will ducks a right and hits a clothesline to MJF, sending him outside. Will wants to fly, but MJF walks around the ring, only for Will to fly over and land on him anyway. Will sends MJF into the ring. He lifts MJF, drops him on the ropes, high boot, back suplex, cover for 1..2..NO!!! MJF hits a quick knee, then hops to the top buckle to celebrate.

MJF heads over to Will, cinches the neck, then locks the arm up from behind. He turns the arm bar into a cravat, Will turns into it and hits a jawbreaker, then hits the ropes, only for MJF to hit a high knee. He tries for a suplex, it’s reversed, Will tries one and MJF reverses, tries again, but flips Will into a stunner. Will is able to get to the apron, flies in with a big right hand. Both men up, whip and Will hits a forearm. MJF to the outside, but Will hits the ropes and back flips over the top rope onto MJF outside!! Will back flips, lands on his feet, standing shooting star! Cover! 1.2….NO!!! Will to the top rope! He flies off the corner! Another pin! 1.2…NO!!! Will wants Hidden Blade. MJF slow to rise, then rolls outside. Will heads over to grab the timekeeper’s table. He sets it up near the barricade. Will rolls MJF into the ring, MJF with a back elbow, Will runs into the corner, MJF flips him upside down, kne to the mid, whip to the corner, MJF hops over, grabs his knee, appears to be a fakeout, as he kicks Will and gets a surprise piledriver. MJF yells to the cam that this is what a real piledriver looks like, and address Daniel Garcia, then mocks his dance.

MJF works the knee, but Will hits some crossfaces to break the hold. Chops from Will then he hits the ropes. MJF with a back body drop. MJF stomps, gras the leg. Figure Four! Will reaches for a break, but MJF slaps him in the face. Again, cinches the hold. Will on his back. Pin for 1.2..N!O!! Will tries to spin out of it, reaching for the Gods. Nearly gets it, but MJF continues to work the ankle. Will reaches, and gets the ropes. Ref breaks it at 3. Willfavors his knee while MJF catches his breath. MJF chops, rakes the back, whips to the ropes, and Will stutter steps and falls, selling the knee. Will rolls to the apron, checks on his knee. The knee pad is dropped, but MJF smells blood. He grabs him by the face until the ref stops ihm. Will with a right to the stomach, chop, another, another. Will hobbles to the ropes, and MJF chop blocks the knee! Cover! 1..2..NO!!!! Elbow to the back of the head. MJF rakes the bak. Right hand from Will, another. Quick kicks to the head, then a huge chop. He lifts MJF by his side, but MJF grabs at the face again. Whip to the ropes, misses a right, they collide in the middle of the ring.

MJF tries for a BRAINBUSTAHHHHH but he foolishly announces it, so Will hits a cutter! Then hits the ropes! OSCUTTER!!! Both men to the apron. Will tries for an Oscutter on the apron, bur MJF falls back and Will lands on his shoulder.

WE ARE BACK and both men are down! After some time, we get back up and Will springboard back kicks MJF down to give him some more time to catch his breath. Will grabs MJF by the hand, hits a chop, another, block by MJF, he tries for a wrist lock and tosses Will, but Will flips onto his feet, hits an enziguri! Torture Rack, spins it into a slam and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Both men are outside, with Will by the table and MJF trying to leave through the crowd. Will follows him up into the steps and fights him through the crowd. MJF tells a little girl to chop MJF, and she does. MJF flips her off then Will gives her a high five. Will chops MJF back down the steps then hits punches downonto MJFs face. MJF crawls down the ramp and Will follows. MJF has sabeer in his hand! He tosses it in the face of WilL! Will slams MJFs face into a trashcan then he puts his head in the can, holds MJF upside down, and kicks the can. MJF runs back towards the ring, collapsing in front of the barricade. Will, hilariously, rolls under the ropes to break the wayyyy more than ten count. Lol. Will sees the table, rolls MJF onto the table, and heads to the top rope. MJF rolls off the table and into the ring. They trade pins back and forth over nd over till Will hops up high and hits a poison rana! Will rushes the corner, MJF pushes him upside down and kicks him in the face. Panama Sunrise! Cover! 1.2……NO!!!!! Will rolls out of the ring. MJF follows. He grabs Will and rolls HIM onto the table. MJF to the top rope! He hesitates as Will rolls off the table.

MJF hops down to the mat outside, grabs Will by the head, then chops him. Will is sent into a barricade. There is ANOTHER table setup for the timekeeper. Lol. MJF grabs a water bottle then tosses it into the doctor and the crowd. Will crawls towards the initial table. MJF breaks the hold. OSCUTTER OFF THE BARRICADE!!!

Back in the ring, MJF calls for a Cross Rhodes, but Will counters and HE hits Cross Rhodes!!! Cover! 1…2… NO!!! MJF to the corner, Will tries to attack, but MJF pulls the ref! Eye poke! DDT to Will! Cover! 1..2…NO!! MJF tries for a Heatseeker, but Will shoots him off. Tries to springboard, but MJF hots the ropes and Will is crotched! Lariat off the ropes to Will! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! They are on the apron, and MJF wants a tombstone. But Will reverses! MJF clocks the ears with his boots! MJF tries for a suplex, Will floats over, tries for a German, cant get it, kick to MJF! Styles Clash on the fucking apron!!!! He rolls MJF into the ring. Cover! 1.2…NO!! Will tries for a powerbomb, only has one good arm. POWERBOMB! COVER! 1..2….NO!!!!

We come back for more action, and Will is kicking the curls off of MJF’s face. He hits the ropes for a cutter, but MJF counters and hits a piledriver! Cover! 1.2….NO!!!! MJF chokes Will up with some wrist tape. The ref admosnishes him. MJF works the left arm, whips him into the corner shoulder first. MJF grabs Will, stands him up in the corner, works the arm some more, slamming it onto his shoulder. Whip to the corner, and Will hits it chest first. Will whips MJF into the corner, he flips and turns into some chops, but MJF blocks another chop and pulls him down shoulder first into the mat. MJF hits the run, and Will sends him over the top rope quick and hard. Will to the apron. He tries to springboard, but MJF grabs the boot and pulls him down. JF sends him into the ring then calls himself the smartest wresler, but WILL FLIES WITH A HIDDEN BLADE!!! FUCKING SICK!

Will grabs MJF at the count of 5 and sends him into the ring. Will to the top rope. MJF is up, too, back to Will, and Will with a forearm to the back of the head off the top rope! Cover! 1…2….NO!!! Will to the apron. To the top rope. MJF stands, hits the ropes, and Will is crotched AGAIN! MJF climbs the corner, attacking the head on the way up. MJF tries for a rana, but Will holds onto the thighs! He locks the arms! STYLES CLASH OFF THE 2nd ROPE!!! Will covers, pulls MJF away from the ropes, but MJF reaches for it immediately as the pin starts. MJF to the apron. HEATSEEKER TO WILL!!! Will falls outside. MJF grabs him and lay him across the table. MJF to the corner. He uncovers the rod on the turnbuckle. Stands on it. MJF WITH AN ELBOW DROP TO WILL OSPREAY THROUGH THE TABLE!!!

WE ARE BACK AFTER ANOTHER BREAK and MJF has Will in an abdominal stretch. We are at the 50+ min mark. MJF holds the ropes to help the hold, so the ref kicks the arm. Hip toss from Will. Rollup from Will for 1..2.NO!! Another! Backslide from Will for 1..2.N!O!! A few more near falls from each, including a bridge and antoher backslide, ending in MJF whipping, and powerbombing Will ONTO THE FUCKING KNEE!!!! COVER! 1..2….NO!!! Will up in the corner. MJF calls for a Kangaroo Kick! He turns with his arms out. Will staggers, turns, MJF hops, Will catches him, hits a catapult, MJF lands on his feet in the corner, Will hooks the head the kicks MJF in the face! He climbs to the top rope! POISONRANA! MJF LANDS ON HIS FEET!!!! Huge lariat in the corner! He sits Will on the top rope. MJF is up, he humps MJF’s face! Tries for a rana, but WILL LANDS ON HIS FEET!!!! MJF is shocked! SHOCKED! Will turns, ducks under a lariat, MJF does the same, kicks, thumb to the eye of Will! MJF flips off the crowd so Will hits a HUGE whip kick to the face! They trade elows in the middle of the ring, MJF tries for a powerbomb, Will spins out, knee to the jaw, runs up MJF, enziguri! MJF with a lariat, Will. Spins around it, sunset flip! 12…NO!!! They trade pins over and over until Will gets the near fall and they break it. Will tries for OsCutter! SUPERKICK FROM MJF! Brainbust—NO!!! STUNDOG!!! REVERSE RANA!!! Double underhook! MJf lands on his feet, clubs the back of the head, SPANISH FLY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING!!! COVER!!!

Will sits MJF on the top rope. Will climbs up, MJF punches, lifts Will to his shoulders, tries for a piledriver. Will falls on the apron, he springboards into a cutter! HIDDEN BLADE! COVER! 1..2……NO!!!!! WTF!!! Will tries for another Hidde Blade! MJF ducks!!! Will grabs MJF by the head. Will stares him in the face. Headbutt!

Double underhook! ONE MINUTE REMAINS!!! TIGER DR—–!! Will lifts! He hesitates! CANT DO IT! He drops MJF to the mat! Holds him down by the head, then MJF shoves Will into the ref!!! Will grabs MJF, spins him, MJF with a right hand. IT’S THE RING!!!!!! He covers! The ref turns! 1…2……3!!!!!