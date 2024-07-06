Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy fantastic Friday everyone! Hope your 4th of July holiday was a good one. Personally, I’m looking forward to Prime Day from Amazon. Anyway, it’s AEW Rampage time! Let’s go!

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Location: Chicago, IL

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

MATCH 1: RUSH Orange vs Komander

Komander wants a handshake but doesn’t get one as he’s sent down to the mat. Swing and a miss as Komander comes off the ropes and hits a huricarana that sends RUSH to the outside. RUSH rebounds on offends as he chops Komander while tossing him into multiple barricades. RUSH introduces a steel chair into the mix as he’s on the verge of a disqualification. RUSH decides to toss it in the ring as he settles for a pair of cable wires. RUSH chokes Komander with those cables as the referee is busy tossing the chair outside the ring. Action back inside the ring as RUSH hits a powerslam and a double stomp from the side ropes. Komander hits RUSH with a ddt as his opponent rolls the outside. Komander tries for a huricarana as RUSH catches him and slings him into the barricades! Our match continues Komander is chopped and stomped on in the corner. A kick to the jaw follows as RUSH is being too cocky in this match. Komander setup in the corner on the top rope as he’s kicked in the ribs. RUSH misses a dropkick as Komander hits a spinning corkscrew. A low dropkick to the knees follows-up as Komander hits a tope on the outside! Moonsault from the top rope follows as Komander is red hot! A shooting star press follows as RUSH kicks out. Komander follows up with a crucifix pin for a near fall. RUSH with a headbutt to the jaw to stun his opponent. RUSH hits a suplex and pin combo for a kickout. RUSH taking Komander outside the ropes and on the apron as he tosses Komander to the floor! Action back inside the ring as RUSH hits the dropkick horns to end this one.

Winner: RUSH (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Just a one man ass kicking match. Nothing to see here.

Rene Paquette is with Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Strong is furious with Ishi as it’s been over 3,000 days since they collided for the ROH World title. Strong has a receipt he wants to cash on on Ishi. Meanwhile, Strong calls out Kyle O’Reilly and reminds him he’ll do what he does best with him. Strong seeks to prove to Reilly that his best purpose in life is working beside him.

MATCH 2: Kyle Fletcher & Takeshita vs Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy

They just had to show that one heavyset fan gyrating to Private Party’s theme. That image will live forever on social media! Kassidy and Fletcher to start things. Nice armdrag by Kassidy from off the ropes. Quen is tagged as he hits a pretty dropkick from the top rope. Takeshita tagged as he’s bringing down right hands on Quen. Quen gets off a back heel kick from the corner as Private Party combines for some double team action. It’s reversed as Takeshita hits a double back suplex. Takeshita hits a big senton on both men with help from Fletcher. Back from commercial breaks as Quen and Fletcher are tagged. Kassidy hits a big crossbody followed by leg scissors to send Fletcher outside. Same thing happens to Takeshita as Kassidy hits both men over the top rope. Kassidy hits a senton, Queen tries a 450 splash. Fletcher manages to get his knees up in time. Meanwhile, Takeshita hits a deadlift back suplex on Quen. Fletcher follows up with a dropkick. Both men are hit with brainbusters as somehow Private Party kicks out! Out of nowhere Quen and Kassidy hit gin & juice followed by the silly string! Quen with a 450 on Takeshita as Takeshita kicks out! Kassidy meanwhile went over the top to crash into Fletcher. Takeshita sent over the ropes as he hits a clothesline on both men. Fletcher tagged as he hits a snap suplex! Takeshita hits a thunder bomb on Kassidy as Fletcher hits a tombstone for the win.

Winner: Takeshita & Fletcher (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Solid match as Fletcher & Takeshita make one helluva tag team.



Footage shown of Don Callis pitching to RUSH from earlier of the week. It would appear that RUSH likes the idea of joining forces. Elsewhere, footage is shown of MJF turning on Daniel Garcia.

MATCH 3: Klye O’Reilly vs GPA

Blink and you missed it.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly (1 minute)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQAUSH!



Vignette shown of Samoa Joe promoting to massacre Chris Jericho in Calgary next week.

MATCH 4: Owen Hart Tournament – Mariah May vs Hikaru Shida

A few reversals and strikes to hit stalemate. Both girls are exchanging forearm strikes to the face. Shida with a knee to the face followed up with a few punches to the head. May hits a dropkick followed by a few open palm strikes as Shida rests on the ropes. May with a kick to the face as she goes for a cover. It’s a kickout for Shida as May kicks Shida in the head and tries to set her up for a powerbomb onto the floor. Shida reverses it and sets May up between the ropes and side apron for a kick to the head.