Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

We’re back for another episode of Impact wrestling on AXS TV! Last week we saw all hell break loose when the ROH rogue group attacked the Impact wrestling roster to close out the show. Finally Impact was able to regain the upper hand but it didn’t look great for Impact initially. Hopefully they’ve regrouped and will be able to avoid any further attacks from the ROH group.

Mickie James will give a speech to the Knockouts as she prepares to participate in WWE’s Royal Rumble in just 48 hours. W. Morrisey will take on eight different members of the learning tree in an 8 on1 handicap match. The Iinspiration will finally face off with The Influence in non title action. Chris Bey will face Jake Something and much more. This card looks to be exciting and coming off their latest set of tapings this should be a fresh new episode of Impact.

– We recap the events of last weeks main event and Maria announcing they are Honor No More. Such a simple name and yet I forgot just a week later.