Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Is it Thursday Night? OHHHH SHELLLLL YEAH! Everyone’s talking about some Stone Cold guy but completely ignoring the legend that was Shark Boy drinkin Clam Juice in the middle of the Impact Ring. Impact should bring the legend back for the Dallas shows. All joking aside we are just a few days away from No Surrender and things are getting wild. Apparently Josh Alexander is actually gone and that leaves a number of Impact wrestlers left to fight the battle with Honor No More Alone. We’ve also got W. Morrisey chasing the World championship and so much more so tonight should be a solid go home show. Let’s get to the action!

– The show opens up with a recap of Josh Alexander’s promo last week and I sure hope Josh’s contract situation is a work if any of these contract stories are this one needs to be. We also see a recap of last weeks main event with Morrisey beating Meyers in a no DQ match. Poor Brian Meyers.

– Scott D’Amore is waiting in the ring with a contract and Moose comes down to sign. Moose sits down and grabs a mic, he says that he doesnt think Morrisey will make it tonight and he won’t make it to No Surrender either. Moose makes a reference to Morrisey’s old you can’t teach that slogan. He tells Scott that Morrisey isn’t stepping into the ring with just a guy but the greatest world champion in all of wrestling. This elicits a decent response, you might hate Moose but he’s undoubtedly over with the Impact audience. D’Amore says he loves Moose because he never lacks confidence, he asks Moose to sign the contract and he can be on his way. Moose says he’ll play the game but at No Surrender be prepared to send another one of his talents HOME. Moose goes to leave and Morrisey’s theme hits as Moose gets to the top of the stage. Moose runs at Morrisey but runs right into a big boot. Morrisey lifts Moose up and launches him across the stage. Morrisey tries to powerbomb Moose off the stage but Moose fights out, they struggle for a moment and Morrisey chokeslams Moose off the stage through a table. This is really good. D’Amore comes up and hands Morrisey the contract to sign. Morrisey signs it and throws it on Moose’s knocked out body. Shame that Josh didn’t get the same treatment as Morrisey. Jokes aside Morrisey has been fun to watch but it’s interesting the way he was seemingly unable to get over with the Dallas audience the way he did the Vegas audience.

– Gia is backstage with the Bullet Club. She asks how they feel about their busy night tonight. Bey says he wants to talk about whats going to happen in two beys when he wins the fatal four way match and becomes the #1 contender for the X-Division championship. He says that’s not the only dub that night, Tanga Loa jumps in and says that they will become the Impact World Tag Team Champions. Jay says at No Surrender they’re getting three dubs as he’s going to step into the ring with the leader of VBD Eric Young and take him a dub himself. He says before this weekend they have to give VBD a taste of what Bullet Club is all about. They get a nice Too Sweet in and let Gia join in, she nearly missed it.

Masha Slamovich vs. Kira Dream

Masha puts her hands behind her back and lets Kira get some offense in but it’s short lived, she hits a russian death device for the quick victory in less than a minute.

Rating: N/A

Review: This was really short so hard to give it a proper review, I like Masha but i’m ready to see her in some sort of extended program maybe even chasing the Knockouts championship.

Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid

The winner of this match will be added to the fatal four way match at No Surrender any one of these guys would be a great addition to the match on Saturday but i’m partial to my guy Blake Christian. Ace takes a slap from Laredo Kid giving Laredo and Blake a chance to get things started with a fast paced exchange. Laredo gets Blake into the corner and chops away before lifting him onto his shoulders. Ace cuts off Laredo Kid and sends Blake into the corner. Ace looks to send Laredo into the ropes but Kid reverses and sends Ace into the ropes instead. Ace pulls Kid to the outside and hits Blake with an enziguri on the inside. Blake catches Ace on the apron and hits a double stomp to the back of Ace. Blake looks for a dive on Ace but Ace pulls Fulton in the way. Laredo Kid with a dive to the outside and takes out Fulton. Ace with some nice acrobatics on the apron and drops Laredo Kid. Blake catches Ace taunting and drops him off the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Blake looked to dive into the inside of the ring but Ace caught him and pulled him to the outside. Ace with a cover on Laredo Kid but he kicks out we get a recap from the break and some decent action for Blake on Laredo. Ace stomps away at Laredo on the inside. Blake looks to slide in but Ace catches him and hammers away at him as well. Ace with a belly to back suplex to Laredo Kid and he poses for a moment before stepping on Blake Christians face sending him to the outside. Laredo sends Ace into the corner and hits him with a forearm in the corner. Laredo with a scoop slam and follows with a springboard moonsault elbow drop. Laredo chants uno mas for a moment but Ace moves. Laredo off the ropes and looks for a tornado DDT on Blake but he reverses it with a gutbuster. Blake with a forearm to Laredo in the corner. Blake with a split legged moonsault for a two count on Laredo Kid as Ace rolls to the outside. Blake hit the diving reverse DDT on both Ace and Laredo Kid. This was an AMAZING move with such precision Blake did this at the Hammerstein and it was nuts then, now to two men this is wild! Blake sets Ace up for a dive but Fulton pulls him to the outside. Blake bounces off the ropes and dives into Fulton sending him into the barricade. Blake with a forearm and enziguri to Ace on the outside. He sets his sights on Laredo Kid and rolls him inside. Laredo Kid reverses and hits a reverse rana before ascending to the top rope. Laredo with a frogsplash and covers but Ace breaks it up at two. Ace with a spinning back kick to Laredo and charges Blake in the corner but he moves, Ace runs right into a standing spanish fly from Blake for a two count. Fulton is back up on the outside tending to Ace. Blake sets Laredo Kid up and climbs to the top rope. Ace cuts him off at the top and they exchange strikes. Blake with a headbutt to Ace and Ace rolls to the outside. Blake with a 450 double stomp to Laredo Kid Ace cuts Blake off on his way to make a cover and hits him with The Fold. Ace with the cover for the victory in 11:57.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was an awesome triple threat x-division match. Adding a guy like Blake to the division really does wonders. I hope they can do more with him and Alex Zayne as they feel like perfect fits for the X-Division. Ace winning is fine as he’s a consistent X-Division guy but I really am ready to see faces like Blake do more.

– The Decay are backstage and cut a promo on Jonah setting up a match between him and Black Taurus at No Surrender.