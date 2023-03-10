Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight, Mickie James defends against Gisele Shaw, "The Death Machine" Sami Callihan goes one-on-one with "The War Machine" Rhino, Jonathan Gresham battles New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kushida and Jordynne Grace will be in action.

IMPACT Wrestling

Bully Ray came out to the ring. He said three words “someone like me”. That’s what Tommy Dreamer said to him at No Surrender. He asks what Tommy meant when he said that. If he meant the 2-time IMPACT World Champion. He said he wished he knew what Tommy meant. He said he knows be threw hot coffee on his face. He said Tommy challenged him to a Busted Open march. He says Tommy knows he isn’t making it to Sacrifice. He said the doctors said that the hot coffee burnt his retina. He said Tommy threw an empty challenge to make everyone believe that he’s some kind of hero.

Santino Marella’s music hits. Santino says the doctors said it’s a minor scalding and Tommy will be there at Sacrifice. Bhupinder Gujjar’s music hits. He speaks in Hindi. Santino translates it and says Bully Ray is a son of a gun and they will have a match right now.

Match 1: Bully Ray vs Bhupinder Gujjar

Bully Ray wraps a steel chain around his fist before the match and looks to punch Gujjar in the head with it but Gujjar ducks out of the way and hits chops on Bully but Bully drops him down with a clothesline. Gujjar has his hands behind his back and challenges Bully to chop him. Gujjar drops him down with a dropkick. He goes to the top rope but Bully Ray drops him. Bully Ray looks to use the chain but Gujjar hits the dropkick and is about to use it but Bully hits a low blow for the disqualification.

Result: Bhupinder Gujjar def. Bully Ray by DQ

Rating: *

After the match, Tommy Dreamer comes out to save Gujjar and is about to hit the Death Valley Driver before Masha comes out and low blows him. Mickie James comes out and hits Bully with a kendo stick which doesn’t have an effect on Bully but Dreamer and Gujjar clear the ring.

We see PCO with a shovel in the desert. He said the last time, Eddie tried to bury him in the desert. But he is alive. He challenges Eddie to fight him.

Rich Swann is backstage and Josh Alexander shows up and says there is no one he’d rather have standing beside him than Rich at Sacrifice. Steve Maclin comes up and says why not pick him as a tag team partner. Maclin says this was to protect Josh Alexander and scout his competition. Josh says Maclin already had a year and half to scout the competition. Besides, he has already picked a partner and Kazarian walks in. Maclin walks away.

Match 2: Callihan vs Rhino