Join 411’s LIVE ROH Honor Rising Coverage

Toa Henare & Katsuya Kitamura vs. Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi : Henare has real music now to go along with his gear, officially breaking out of young lion status. Yujiro and Kitamura start us off. Kitamura overpowers Yujiro to begin and now wants Fale. Fale in and they collide like a pair of rams. Fale cuts him off and then knocks Henare to the floor so that Yujiro can work him over. Fale takes Kitamura to the floor and continues to work him over. Back in and Yujiro lay in strikes on Kitamura. He then grounds things, covering for 2. Fale back in and sits on Kitamura, and that gets 2. Bullet Club works quick tags, isolating Kitamura. Kitamura fights out of the fisherman’s buster into a suplex and tags in Henare. Henare’s all fired up, and runs wild on Yujiro. The top rope shoulder block follows for 2. Yujiro bites him to cut him off, and follows with a basement dropkick. Fale tags back in and misses a charge. Kitamura back in and they double team Fale, Kitamura hits the spear and covers for 2. Henare hits a spinebuster on Yujiro as Kitamura works over Fale with chops. He looks for a jackhammer, but Fale fights him off and kills him with a lariat for 2. The grenade follows for the win. Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Toa Henare & Katsuya Kitamura @ 7:20 via pin

Jushin Thunder Liger, Delirious, & Cheeseburger vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Hikuleo : Liger & Hikuleo start us off. Liger lays in chops, hurts his hand and tags in Burger. Burger lays in strikes and kicks, gets cut off so Liger tags in. Hikuleo cuts him off with a dropkick and takes him to Bullet Club’s corner and Loa tags in as they work over Liger. Loa hits a slam and leg drop, covering for 2. Tonga tags in and continues the assault on Liger. Hikuleo pulls Liger to the floor and beats him down. Back in and Tonga lays in a head butt, Hikuleo back in and chokes out Liger in the ropes. Tonga clears out Burger & Delirious. Liger makes the comeback, hits shoteis and Burger tags in and the high cross is caught and the Guerrillas end up running into each other, Hikuleo accidentally hits them and Burger hits a DDT on him for 2. Tonga cuts Burger off with the Tongan twist. Hikuleo back in but Burger tags out to Delirious. Hikuleo catches him with the flatliner for 2. Delirious bites him, and Liger helps out, Shotei by Burger and Delirious sunset flips Hikuleo for the win. Jushin Thunder Liger, Delirious, & Cheeseburger defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Hikuleo @ 7:19 via pin

The Young Bucks vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay : Commentary plays up rumors that the Bucks are going to move up to heavyweight. Finlay & Nick start us off. They work a fun back and forth, opening stretch with Nick hitting a dropkick and the Bucks then running wild with double teams. They send Juice to the floor, and isolate Finlay, and work quick tags. Nick grounds the action, but Finlay manages to cut off the slingshot x-factor. Tag to Juice and he’s all fired up and runs wild with clotheslines. The big overhead belly to belly follows on both Bucks. It’s all Juice here, even teasing suplexing Tiger Hatori. Juice then hits cannonballs on both Bucks. Finlay back in and lays in uppercuts on Matt. The delayed suplex follows, and then the senton gets 2. Finlay tags in and grounds Matt, working the previously injured back. Matt slowly fights back, knocks Finlay to the floor and cuts off Juice. Tag to Nick and he runs wild, dude has the best hot tag in wrestling right now, sending Juice & Finlay to the floor and wiping them out with a dive. Back in and the Bucks work stereo sharpshooters. Juice now fights back, hits the full nelson slam and both men are down. Wholesale changes to Finlay & Nick, the Bucks cut off Finlay with double teams but Nick accidentally superkicks Matt and Finlay gets a roll up for 2. Nick cuts him off but Juice is back and takes over. He lays in jabs, and too sweets the Bucks in the eye, and then eats a double superkick. The Bucks double team Finlay, and Nick takes out Juice on the floor. The Meltzer diver finishes Finlay. The Young Bucks defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 13:04 via pin

Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA vs. Flip Gordon : They work a tentative start, and then quickly pickup the pace and give Flip some shine to get the crowd into him. Hiromu & KUSHIDA quickly cut him off and send him to the floor and then trade strikes. KUSHIDA hits the cartwheel dropkick combo, and then a back handspring elbow on Flip. KUSHIDA trips him up, hits a basement dropkick and then knocks Takahashi back to the floor. KUSHIDA now starts attacking the arm of Flip, and then attacks the leg, grounding Flip with a figure four variation. Hiromu breaks that up and dumps KUSHIDA, and then he attacks the legs of Flip. It’s all Takahashi now, who is doing nice work on the leg of Flip. Hiromu does a nice job of keeping KUSHIDA on the floor. Flip battles back, hitting a standing moonsault for 2. he follows with a moonsault to the floor onto KUSHIDA, but Hiromu takes him out with a shotgun dropkick. KUSHIDA & Hiromu back in and they work some fun back and forth, KUSHIDA fights off the German, Flip back in and they hit superkicks into a triple down. Flip sends Hiromu to the floor, hits kinder surprise and a RANA off the ropes on KUSHIDA. The suicide dive follows on Hiromu. The Samoan pop and running shooting star press gets 2 on KUSHIDA. Flip heads up top, Hiromu cuts him off, KUSHIDA now joins them by kicking Flip to the floor. The rolling arm bar off the ropes follows on Hiromu but Flip breaks it up with a frog splash. They all trade strikes now, it breaks down and KUSHIDA gets the hover board lock on Flip. Flip fights off back to the future, but Hiromu hits the German on Flip. Hiromu hits the Blu-ray on Flip, but Flip hits the springboard stunner. He and KUSHIDA workup top and knocks KUSHIDA to the floor, and the 450 connects and Flip pins Hiromu. Flip Gordon defeated Hiromu Takahashi & KUSHIDA @ 12:55 via pin

Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jay White, Trent, & Chuckie T : No boys for Castle today. Lethal, Castle, & Taguchi enjoy what appear to be some chicken tenders before the match. Trent is all wrapped up, looking like he’s 7 days deep into the G1. he and Castle start off, giving us a preview of tomorrow’s ROH Title match. Fun back and forth, with Trent escaping an early bangarang attempt. Trent & Chuckie T hug it out and & Taguchi tag in. After some back and forth, Taguchi Japan run wild on Chuckie T with Taguchi calling the plays. Chuckie T makes the comeback by dropkicking Taguchi in the ass. White tags in and lays in chops on Taguchi. The snap Saito follows. Chuckie T in and he maintains the heat on Taguchi. Taguchi fights back, hits the ass attack and Lethal gets the hot tag. He dumps Chuckie T, and then hits him with a suicide dive. Lethal hits the lethal combination on White, and heads up top. White looks to counter the elbow so Lethal locks on the figure four. It breaks down a Trent hits a tornado DDT on Castle. Chuckie T cuts off the lethal injection, Taguchi in and hits bum a ye on White for 2. White counters dodon into a cradle, but Taguchi counters into an ankle lock. White counters out, hits blade runner and pins Taguchi. CHAOS defeated Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 9:40 via pin

NEVER Openweight Title Match: NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Beer City Bruiser : They work an early series of shoulder tackles, and Bruiser takes control by knocking Goto to the floor. He follows with the apron cannonball. They brawl on the floor, Bruiser drinks some beer and rolls Goto back in, covering for 2. Bruiser spits beer in Goto’s face and then grounds the action, working a fucking nerve pinch. Goto fires up and hits a big lariat. The spin kick follows, and then the Saito suplex for 2. Bruiser fights off the ushigoroshi, and hits a corner splash. The corner cannonball follows. Bruiser follows with a Vader bomb for 2.Goto battles back with the sleeper, but Bruiser blocks the PK and hits a sitout powerbomb for 2. Bruiser heads up top now, but Goto cuts him off and hits an ushigoroshi for 2. Bruiser counters the GTR into a side slam for 2. Bruiser back up top now, but misses the frog splash. They trade clotheslines and Bruiser turns Goto inside out. Goto hits the head butt and GRT for the win. Champion Hirooki Goto defeated Beer City Bruiser @ 13:40 via pin

Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chase Owens vs. Cody, Marty Scurll, & Hangman Page : Korakuen went nuts for Omega & Ibushi’s entrance. Cody grabbed a Golden Lovers sign from the crowd and spit on it. Ibushi & Page start us off. Ibushi hits the dropkick after picking up the pace and Owens tags in. he and Omega work quick tags, isolating and double teaming Page. I think is not only an honorary Tongan, but now an honorary golden lover. Cody knocks Ibushi to the floor and Page yells at Marty and tags him in. Marty isn’t thrilled about facing Omega. They work to the ground, with Marty in control until Omega escapes. They work some slick chain wrestling and into a standoff. Cody & Page distract Omega, allowing Marty to attack the hands,and Cody demands he do the finger break spot, but Marty doesn’t want to and Ibushi makes the save. Omega, Ibushi, & Owens run wild on Marty but Cody makes the save. They isolate Owens, working triple teams. Marty works the arm and Cody tags in for a bit, but quickly tags out to Page. Marty tags back in, working the arm. He and Owens work up top and the superplex follows. Cody knocks Omega & Ibushi for the floor and Bullet Club teases the rise of he terminator spot. Cody & Page do it, but Marty refuses. They hold Owens and Marty hits an apron superkick. Back in and Cody covers Owens for 2. Cody follows with a suplex, but Owens fights back but Cody cuts him off. Owens hits a desperation back breaker, and tags in Ibushi. He and Omega are in and run wild, clearing the ring. Double golden triangle moonsaults follow! The crowd loves this. Omega & Ibushi hit a powerbomb/German combo on Marty for 2. Cody pulls Ibushi to the floor and it breaks down. Down to Coy vs. Omega now and they brawl. Omega escapes cross Rhodes and hits V trigger. The snapdragon follows. Page in with the buckshot lariat to take out Omega. Cody grabs Omega, kisses him and Ibushi flies in with the dropkick for the save. Marty hits the ghost buster on Ibushi, and gets the chicken wing. Ibushi makes the ropes. Marty counters the standing moonsault and Cody flies in for a doomsday dropkick. Omega makes the save and he and Cody spill to the floor. Page in and Ibushi hits a RANA on Marty and a head kick on Page. Owens back in and hits a clothesline on Page for 2. Page counters out of the package piledriver but Owens hits a rebound lariat. Page then hits right of passage for the win. Cody, Marty Scurll, & Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chase Owens @ 20:31 via pin

– Post match, Omega & Cody brawl on the floor. The Bucks arrive to separate everyone.

– Cody closes the show with a promo. He claims to be the face of ROH, and says you are either team Kenny or team Cody. He says the golden lovers comeback ended before it started, and that Ibushi is just Omega’s rat. Bullet Club is fine and Bullet Club is his.