Join 411’s Live ROH War of The Worlds Toronto Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Ian Riccaboni & Colt Cabana are on commentary.

The Sons of Haku vs. Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredricks, & Clark Connors : Loa & Coughlin begin. They lock up; Coughlin grounds things and frustrates Loa. Loa cuts him off with strikes and Toga joins in for double teams. Coughlin fires back and tags in Connors and the lions double team Tonga. Connors follows with knee strikes and tags Coughlin back in, and Tonga follows with a clothesline and lays the boots to him. Loa follows with a powerslam and Hikuleo then lays in chops. The slam and leg drop follow for 2. Loa back in and lays in rights on Coughlin. Coughlin fires back with chops, and hits a spear. Karl & Tonga get the tags; Karl hits a dropsault and spinebuster. Loa cuts him off and the Sons of Haku take control back, as Hikuleo works over Karl, but Karl cuts him off and the lions run wild with triple teams on Hikuleo. Tonga & Loa make the save, it breaks down and Hikuleo hits a powerslam and tree slam for he win. The Sons of Haku defeated Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredricks, & Clark Connors @ 9:55 via pin

Silas Young vs. Yuji Nagata : They lock up, working into counters, and Nagata takes early control. They lock up and work to thee ropes, and they break clean. Young fakes a handshake and hits a back elbow. Nagata fires back, they trade strikes and Nagata follows with kicks. He then starts attacking the arm, but Young cuts that off with strikes and grounds the action. Young then stuns him off the ropes and hits the slingshot double stomp. Nagata fires back with a running boot, and then lays in body kicks. The XPLODER follows for 2. They trade strikes, with both guys firing up and daring the other to keep coming. Nagata looks for the arm bar, but Young makes the ropes. He then lays in knee strikes and the anarchist suplex gets 2, Nagata counters misery once, we get a ref bump, and Young hits misery. Young gets a chair, brings it in and then pulls an Eddie Guerrero, tossing it to Nagata and taking a bump. Nagata then wraps the chair around his head and he plays Eddie Guerrero. The ref sees it and DQs Young. Yuji Nagata defeated Silas Young @ 10:10 via DQ