Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 20th, 2024

Location: Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

The System come out to the ring. Alisha gets the mic and asks the crowd if they want to know something and everyone boos her. She says they should be grateful for witnessing history. She says they’re looking at the most dominant force in professional wrestling. Eddie Edwards gets on the mic and gets an “Eddie sucks” chant. He says his bride is trying to the people that they are looking at the one and only true super team in the world of professional wrestling. Brian Myers asks when are the idiots are going to get it and how many of their heroes does The System have to beat up. He says The System is the greatest faction in professional wrestling history. He introduces the man who had their backs, Johnny “Dango” Curtis. Johnny Curtis asks what they do when they sit for three months not booked and underappreciated. He says they start to question themselves if they can do what they’ve been doing their whole life, which is professional wrestling. He says he is the best professional wrestler in the world in the ring and on the mic. He asks what else they have in life. He says Eddie Edwards and him started together in Boston. He says he has known Lish since she was 15 years old. He says he considers Brian Myers his brother and they started in developmental together. He says he knows Moose is trepidatious about him but he trusts in the System and that Moose can trust him. Moose says he’s not part of the System yet. Moose says The System is unbeatable and he is unbeatable. He says he hasn’t lost in 2 years and there isn’t a soul that can beat him. He says they’re bringing outsiders to beat The System but the outcome has remained the same. Santino Marella comes out and says he’ll give credit where it’s due and he’s in the middle of a great run. He says the TNA roster is stacked so he came up with something called “The Road to Slammiversary”. They’re going to have matches to qualify for a 6-way elimination match for the World Championship. He says Johnny Curtis has a match against Ryan Nemeth tonight. He books Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young in the main event.

Backstage promo by ABC and Bey says people saw a monumental victory by ABC but it’s time ABC get those red belts.

Match 1: Spitfire vs. The Hex

Allysin Kay whips Marti Belle into Jody Threat in the corner and Marti pins her for two. Tag to Allysin Kay who hits a splash followed by a punt kick by Marti for two. Marti gets the tag and she locks in a sleeper but Jody fights out of it and goes for the tag but Allysin Kay pulls down Dani Luna. Dani Luna gets back and gets the tag. Dani hits a Suicide Dive on Marti on the outside. Allysin Kay hits a back body drop on Dani for two. Jody hits a senton on The Hex and Spitfire hit a combination move on Marti Belle for the win.

Result: Spitfire def. The Hex by pinfall

Rating: **

Backstage promo by Matt Hardy who is livid for laying hands on Reby. He says Reby will get her chance and says he is not alone anymore. He says his wife and his brother are here and they are going to create bedlam and chaos and take over.

Kushida is backstage and Alan Angels comes up to him for the Sound Check. Alan says there is no one he would rather be asking questions to right now. We see highlights of Kushida’s story with Gresham. Kushida says Gresham is making everyone sick and he is looking for the cure. He says his mom is a doctor. Alan says Kushida is looking for something to monetize and says nobody believes him. Kushida walks off. Alan says this is his show and asks if he’s trying to start a fight. Kushida says they will fight next week.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt promote the qualifier matches for Slammiversary.

Match 2: Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Steel in a Chicago Street Fight

Ace Steel hits a running dropkick on Kazarian in the corner followed by a neckbreaker on a steel chair for two. Kazarian looks for a chickenwing but Ace Steel fights out of it. Kazarian hits a slingshot DDT for two. Kazarian locks a chickenwing with a kendo stick but Steel kicks him in the groin. Steel grabs a steel chair but Kazarian slingshots him into the corner and hits a Fade To Black onto steel chairs for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Steel by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, Kazarian attacks Ace Steel but Joe Hendry runs out and hits the Standing Ovation on Kazarian.

Mustafa Ali is backstage with Campaign Singh and says somehow some video appeared with some distorted audio. He says he wants Campaign to put together a team of the best. He says next week he will have a Mustafa Ali will have a State of The Union.

We see PCO walking backstage as people clap for him and he attacks one of them and everyone runs away.

Steph de Lander and PCO come out to the ring for their date. She says it’s good to finally have a date with a normal person. She asks what PCO likes to do for fun outside of wrestling and he screams. She asks the waiter for the wine and PCO pours wine into Steph’s glass until it pours out. He opens the lid and there’s spaghetti. He says it’s called the Stephanie Special. PCO eats it with his hands and Stephanie suggests he use a fork and feeds him with it. First Class comes out and says the problem with cheap wine is that the next morning it’s like they got kicked in the head. AJ throws the wine in PCO’s face and hits a fireman’s carry slam on PCO. Swann ties PCO onto the ropes Steph slaps AJ so AJ chokeslams her into the dinner table.

Match 3: Heather Reckless vs. Ash by Elegance

George Iceman comes out and asks what Heather’s name is. He says the only thing reckless about Heather is her tattoos. He introduces Ash by Elegance.