Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Joe Hendry steps back into the iMPACT! Zone to deliver his first words since losing the TNA World Title to NXT’s Trick Williams, Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana collide with TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth—alongside “King Of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, Elijah speaks on his TNA World Championship showdown against NXT’s Trick Williams at Against All Odds, Xia Brookside and Rosemary collide inside the legendary no-rules Monsters Ball match, Tasha Steelz enters with her loyal enforcers and fellow Order 4 members, The Great Hands, to take on TNA newcomer Indi Hartwell, Harley Hudson & Myla Grace have earned themselves a date with the “Elegant” duo of Heather & M By Elegance and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active, and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 5th, 2025

Location: CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Indi Hartwell vs. Tasha Steelz

Tasha Steelz goes after Indi right at the start and chops her. Tasha hits consecutive elbow drops and covers Indi for two. Tasha with a snapmare and a running kick for two. Tasha hits a Sliced Bread off the corner for two. Tasha locks in a sleeper hold, but Indi fights out of it and Tasha hits a Codebreaker for two. Tasha with an uppercut in the corner and goes for another but Indi catches her and slams her down for two. Indi hits a spinebuster for two. Tasha pulls her into the bottom turnbuckle. John Skyler order Jason Hotch to attack her and Skyler doesn’t. Tasha asks him what he was doing and Indi hits Hurts Donut for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Tasha Steelz by pinfall

Rating: **½

After the match, Mustafa Ali comes out and pushes the referee and Tasha Steelz. Jason Hotch gets in his face and Ali leaves. Tasha and Skyler join him as they go to the back together.

Vignette for Mance Warner who says Steve Maclin has a target and Steph de Lander says at Against All Odds, they get some gold back.

We see security camera footage of Xia Brookside and Rosemary locked up in isolated rooms without food or water.

Tasha is backstage and John Skyler asks if she’s fine. Tasha asks why he would do something like that. Skyler has a call on his phone and Tasha answers it and asks the person to talk to him and Skyler says he’ll make sure he gets the message. Mustafa Ali walks in and asks if everything is good and Tasha says it is. Jason Hotch walks in and Ali says he’s here to apologise and he accepts his apology. He says action has consequences and there will be consequences to his actions. He says at Against All Odds he will represent all of them in the biggest match of his career. He says Hotch’s match is against him.

Match 2: Eric Young vs. Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship

Eric Young hits punches in the corner on Moose. Eric Young hangs Moose in the Tree of Woe and stands on top of him with his foot on Moose’s crotch and sings the entire Canadian national Anthem with the fans in Brampton as the referee is distracted. Moose catches Young from the top rope and hits Go To Hell for two. Moose chokes Young with a cloth. Moose punches Young as he comes in for a Suicide Dive, drops him onto the apron and whips him into the steel steps before returning to the ring. Young beats the count of eight and flips Moose to the outside of the ring before hitting the Suicide Dive. Moose whips Young into the corner and Young flips over and hits a crossbody for two. Young hits chops on Moose and Moose returns with a pump kick and a runs up the turnbuckles for a crossbody. Young hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Moose goes for a Spear but Young moves out of the way and rolls him up for two. Young hits the piledriver and goes for the cover but JDC puts his foot on the ropes. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams hits a Suicide Dive on JDC. Moose hits a low blow as the referee isn’t watching and hits a Spear for the win.

Result: Moose def. Eric Young to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Rating: ***

After the match, Eric Young attacks a fan at ringside and the rest of the Northern Armory join him in doing the same.

Backstage promo by Dani Luna says she knows what Spitfire had, a bond. She says they don’t always get the fairytale ending and she is going to be a Knockout that everyone remembers. She says she cannot wait to show what she can do.

Joe Hendry with a backstage promo and says he lost the TNA title to Trick Williams. He says he was taking risk after risk and now the title is in the hands of someone who doesn’t work here. He says he let his fans down and he let his peers down. He says the TNA Championship is for them and is the richest prize in the game. He says he wants nothing more that to challenge for the championship again, but he understands that isn’t his spot right now and he will support Elijah. He says he’s sorry and maybe he got carried away. Kazarian walks in and says he’s not a saint and that’s coming from a king. He says he lost to somebody that isn’t even on the roster. He says that wouldn’t happen on his watch. He says at Against All Odds, he has one more chance to embarrass him.

The Personal Concierge comes out and says Canada is a hellhole and they’re all a bunch if degenerates. He introduces Heather and M by Elegance.

Match 3: Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Heather & M By Elegance

Harley Hudson hits a Northern Lights Suplex on M by Elegance and tags to Myla Grace. Myla hits a combination of kicks followed by a dropkick for two. Tag to Hudson and they team up for a leg sweep for two. Heather grabs Hudson’s leg on the apron and M puts her in a Bow and Arrow and Heather hits a double stomp from the top rope for two. Hudson hits a jawbreaker. Hudson hits a shoulder block and looks for a tag and M tries to stop her but M fights out of it and tags to Myla. Myla hits a running dropkick through the ropes, followed by a spinning neckbreaker followed by a backdrop and the cover is broken up by M. Myla goes to the top rope and The Personal Concierge distracts the referee. M kicks Myla and Heather hits a Spanish Fly and Maggie hits a moonsault for the win.

Result: Heather & M By Elegance def. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace by pinfall

Rating: ***½

It’s time for the Bioflex Injury Report. Tessa Blanchard’s TMJ injury means that her return is not yet known. Matt Cardona suffered bruises due to his match against Maclin but he is not expected to miss any ring time. The Bioflex team is also monitoring the situation of Xia Brookside and Rosemary as they prepare for Monster’s Ball.