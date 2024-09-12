Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I'm Himanshu and you know how this works. It's the final stop before Victory Road as ABC and First Class collide in a high-stakes Tornado Match, Heather Reckless makes her debut against The Quintessential Knockout Gisele Shaw, Steve Maclin faces the monstrous Hammerstone, the war between The Hardys and The System rages on, we'll hear from the one and only Joe Hendry and more. So let's jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: September 12th, 2024

Location: Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Steve Maclin vs. Hammerstone

Hammerstone goes for a Torture Rack but Maclin gets out of it. Hammerstone whips Maclin into the ropes and eats a forearm followed by a backbreaker. Maclin sets up Hammerstone in the corner and spears him for two. Maclin goes for a KIA but Maclin gets out of it and hits a powerslam. Maclin clotheslines Hammerstone to the outside and hits a Suicide Dive onto Hammerstone outside and throws him back in. Maclin goes to the top rope but Maclin chases him and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Maclin goes for a busaiku knee but Hammerstone hits a single leg dropkick. Maclin rolls up Hammerstone for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Hammerstone by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Hammerstone attacks Maclin and gets him in a Torture Rack until Eric Young comes out for the save. Jake Something comes out and stared down Eric Young and Maclin with Hammerstone.

The System is backstage and Eddie says they got a System reboot. Moose says Lish will still be the Queen of the Knockouts, JDC will be a loose cannon and Moose will be a 4-time world champion. They say we can always trust The System.

Maclin is backstage and says EY showed him respect. Eric Young shows up and Maclin thanks him and says he has respect. Eric Young says they will show it is about the size of the fight in the dog and they will see them at Victory Road.

Match 2: Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

Heather Reckless hits a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Ash by Elegance comes out with the Personal Concierge. Heather Reckless hits a moonsault for two. She goes for a monkey flip but Gisele catches her and Heather bounces off the ropes and hits a Canadian Destroyer for two. Heather hits an elbow to the midsection but Gisele hits a spinebuster for two. Gisele hits Shock and Awe for two. Gisele goes to the top rope and Ash by Elegance slaps Gisele as the Personal Concierge distracts the referee and Heather hits Recked for the win.

Result: Heather Reckless def. Gisele Shaw by pinfall

Rating: ***½

We see a vignette for Xia Zhou where she speaks in Mandarin.